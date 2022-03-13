John “Jack” H. Nies, Jr., 92, of Manchester-by-the-Sea passed away on Tuesday, March 8 after a brief illness. He was the loving partner to Virginia “Ginny” McIlvaine with whom he shared 22 years.
Born in Swampscott, Jack was the son of the late John H. Sr., and Blanche (Miller) Nies.
A life-long golfer, Jack graduated as golf captain from Georgetown University in 1953 and was soon inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Following university, Jack enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War at the age of 23, where he went on to serve two years concluding with an honorable discharge in 1955 as Lieutenant JG.
During the early 1960s, Jack began a successful career as a commercial real estate broker, retiring in the early 1990s, yet continued working as an entrepreneur in the local real estate market for several years.
In 1961, Jack joined Essex County Club, where he competed in hundreds of golf tournaments. Some of his proudest golf moments included being a 10-time Essex County Club Champion (1972-74, 1976-78, 1985, 1989, 1993, and 1995), taking the Mass State Junior Championship in 1949 and the Mass State Senior Amateur Championship in 1994. In 1968, Jack won the Hornblower Memorial golf tournament. In 2018, he was awarded The Essex Jacket. Recently celebrating his 50th anniversary at Essex County Club, Jack currently holds the course record of 65 in 1994.
In addition to his partner, Jack is survived by five children, John H. III, Jamie A., James L., Jay C. and Joel F. as well as many dear family and friends.
Funeral services for Jack will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at Essex County Club in April.
His love of golf rivaled his love of dogs. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's name to The Animal Rescue League of Boston.