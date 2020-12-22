John Frank Rezza, husband of Cynthia (Burgess) Rezza passed away Sunday, December 20 at Seacoast Nursing Home in Gloucester after a long illness.
He was born in Beverly, MA on September 10, 1953 the son of Frank and Priscilla (Allen) Rezza. John attended Manchester schools and graduated with the class of 1971. He also graduated from Franklin Institute in Boston.
John was a principle in the family excavating construction business, Rezza Construction Inc. in Manchester for many years. John was also one of the original owners and developers of Cape Ann Storage and Industrial Park in Manchester.
In 1991 John went into municipal work at the Manchester Water Department, where he learned water distribution systems and much about the history and inner workings of Manchester’s water pipelines, supply, and pump stations.
From there he went to Middleton, MA water department and finally to Rowley, MA water department as a supervisor. He was instrumental in developing their department facility and water treatment plant.
John also worked with his brother Tony at Manchester Lobster Inc. for many years. John had a passion in his younger years for motorcycling and enjoyed many winter vacations in Florida with his family. A soft spoken, kind, and gentle man. He had a love for animals of all kinds. He was very fond of his dog, Max, which was a stray he took in.
John is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Burgess) Rezza, son, Michael and daughter, Amanda, parents, Frank and Priscilla (Allen) Rezza, brother, Anthony and wife Ann all of Manchester-by-the-Sea; nieces, Lisa Breed of Marblehead, Laurie Bell of Rowley and Amy Westerlind of Ninilchik, Alaska.
His funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name may be made to the Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com