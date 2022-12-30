Jeffrey Francis Snow

Jeff Snow (“Snowy” to his friends) Passed away in his beloved home in Wolfeboro New Hampshire surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was born at Beverly hospital to Joan Toomey Snow and the late James A Snow Sr. He graduated from Manchester High class of 1977. He was married to the love of his life Lisa Haagensen Snow for 31 years and they had one son, his pride and joy, Jake Atwood Snow. They resided in Ipswich MA until his retirement in 2018.
He had many interests and enjoyed being outside. Jeff and his family enjoyed many activities together from range shooting to boating, ice fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, scuba diving and golfing. Jeff was a member for many years at Bass Rocks GC in Gloucester where he won many long drive competitions and participated in many tournaments. One of the most memorable golf trips was to Scotland with his father and two brothers to play the old course, St. Andrews.
He worked in the fishing industry as a broker for many years traveling extensively to Japan, Croatia and Grenada buying and selling fish.
Jeff loved his home in Wolfeboro NH and worked tirelessly to update and improve it. He was a wonderful craftsman and would take on any project that came up.
Jeff had an extremely big heart and was always helping his neighbors, family and friends. He never wanted anyone to go without or be alone, especially during the holidays. He loved to BBQ and was a talented cook. He had two cats Bub and Shasta and enjoyed watching their antics. Besides his wife Lisa and his son Jake, Jeff is survived by his mother, Joan Toomey Snow, Brothers James Snow Jr, (wife Kimberly), John Snow, (wife Kirsten) and sisters Joanne Snow Doneghy, (husband Scott), Jeanne Snow Stanton, (husband Michael) and many nieces and nephews and his best friend Marc.
Donations in Jeffrey's name can be made to: The Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St #6023, Meredith, NH 03253