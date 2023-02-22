Jeanne (Floyd) Kelleher, 66, passed away peacefully at home February 18 after a brave battle with breast cancer. She was the beloved wife of Kevin M. Kelleher with who she shared 36 years of marriage. Born at Beverly Hospital to the late Richard and Ottilie (Marquard) Floyd, Jeanne grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
She was a proud graduate of Manchester High School, class of 1974, and continued her education by earning degrees from Bryant College and Salem State College. Jeanne went on to work as a paralegal in Boston and the North Shore where she dedicated 20+ years to her career. Her favorite role in life was being a mom to three beautiful daughters. She loved spending summers at West Beach reading and relaxing with her girls. Even during cancer treatment, Jeanne found the strength to make it to West Beach daily.
Jeanne and Kevin fell in love instantly, adopted their first kitten after two dates and moved in together after two months. The pair loved going for long drives along the coast, out to dinner and above all else spending time with their daughters at home.
In addition to her husband Kevin, she is survived by her three daughters, Victoria “Tori” Kelleher of Beverly, Molly Kelleher and long-time boyfriend Tyler Ross of Biddeford, ME, Kathleen “K.C.” Kelleher and boyfriend Dan Russo of Baltimore, MD; a brother, John Floyd of Gloucester; many nieces, grand nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and can’t forget her fur friends Tiger, Bruce, Lumi, Reese and Warren. She was predeceased by a brother, Harry Floyd.
Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Saturday, February 25, from 12-3 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A closed family service will be held privately. Contributions may be made in Jeanne’s memory to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930.