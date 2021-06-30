Jean E. (Perry) Peloquin, 95, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 23 from lung cancer. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Marcel (Marc) A. Peloquin, with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.
Born in Gloucester to the late Desmond J. and Edna Mae (Hodgdon) Perry. She grew up on Washington Square with her siblings Judith and Jack. A graduate of Gloucester High School class of 1943, her yearbook entry reads in part: Ambition: “to have as much fun with friends in the future as we have had in the past.” This she did, remaining involved in her class reunions up to the COVID pandemic. She was the last survivor of her class. Active in many clubs, she was also bowling team champion, a sport she enjoyed into her early fifties.
After high school she felt the need to participate in the war efforts so, with the support of her parents, she moved to Washington DC. There she attended school to become a telegraph operator and took a job at Western Union at Union Station. After two years she returned to Ayer, MA to take a position as office manager at the Fort Devens Western Union office where she met Marcel. They were married in Gloucester on June 23, 1946. After a short time living in Southbridge, MA, Marcel’s hometown, they returned to Cape Ann and settled in Magnolia. She continued to work for Western Union for many years to allow for Marcel to complete his doctorate degree. As her family grew, she gave up work and became very active in the community. She was involved with many events and groups among which were the Dory Racing Committee, the efforts to save Magnolia Library Community Center, bridge club, book club, bowling group and Saint Joseph Parish of Magnolia. She would never miss any of her children’s school events and was active in their after school and church programs. After a few years she returned to work as office manager at Marcel’s Optical practice while continuing to be active in the community. She took pride in her work history and ethic and retired from an office manager position in Manchester at the age of 80.
Jean had a passion for literature, language, dancing and the arts. She shared a love of travel with her husband. They enjoyed many family vacations together. She loved to cook, something she inspired in all her children and both of her sons became successful professional chefs and restauranteurs. She had a love of animals and her home was always graced with at least a few 4-legged furry friends and some with feathers. “There is always room for one more,” she would say when one of her children would bring home a new pet. Her dinner table always had room for her children’s friends and frequently had two or three extra young people. In later years she took up bird watching, which she shared with her sister Judy, and daughter Denise.
Jean was a graceful woman of class who was loved by many. She always had time for a warm conversation or a good joke. She also enjoyed entertaining and good company. She and her friends enjoyed many a wonderful party! Her passing leaves a void in our hearts. She will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Denise Peloquin of Gloucester, Mark Peloquin of Spring Hill, FL, Lisa (Peloquin) Powers of Rowley, and Margaret (Roche) Peloquin of Bradenton FL. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Melody (Peloquin) Gershkoff, Alexandra Peloquin and Olivia Peloquin, children of Mark, and Miranda (Peloquin) Noble and Jacob (Jake) Peloquin, children of Lance, as well as her cherished great-grandchildren, Elsie, Isla, and Annie. In addition to her husband and her siblings, Judith (Perry) Toups and Jack Perry, she is predeceased by her beloved son Lance M. Peloquin.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, September 24 at 11 a.m. in Beechbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to: Cape Ann Animal Aid, Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930 or Magnolia Library and Community Center of Magnolia.