Jane Lothrop Gardiner died peacefully on April 21, at age 90. She was the beloved wife of Charles W. Gardiner and caring mother to their five children.
Born in Boston to Francis B. Lothrop, Sr., and Eleanor (Abbott) Lothrop, she lived for more than half a century in Manchester. More recently she lived at Edgewood in North Andover. Jane graduated from Miss Porter’s School in 1949 and Vassar College in 1953. As a generous volunteer and fearless fundraiser, she supported throughout her life nonprofit organizations devoted to children’s welfare, including Operation Genesis, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, and Beverly Children’s Learning Center. She also served as president of the Manchester Woman’s Club and on the Masconomo Park Committee. She was an active member of St. John’s Church in Beverly Farms and served on a committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts to select a new bishop. Later in life, Jane hit the road to campaign for political candidates in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Ohio, setting a determined example for her extended family.
Jane spent many happy hours competing fiercely on the tennis court with her friends. With Charlie, she enjoyed cruising by sailboat along the coast of Maine and skiing both downhill and cross-country. At age 80, she surprised several of her grandchildren by zipping down a steep snow-covered hill on a metal saucer.
She is survived by her husband and by her children and their partners: David and Betsy Gardiner of Arlington, VA, Gordon Gardiner and Karen Sommer of Seattle, Charles Gardiner and Jennifer Gotti of the San Francisco Bay Area, Susannah Gardiner and David Kornblau of New York, and Elizabeth Gardiner and Andrew Marshall of Washington, DC. Her brother, Francis B. Lothrop, Jr., predeceased her. Survivors also include her sister, Mary L. Bundy; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, in whose lives she was delighted to play a loving role.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St., Beverly Farms on Saturday September. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Children’s Learning Center, 550 Cabot St., Beverly, MA 01915.