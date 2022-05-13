Born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 24, 1928, Jane was the only daughter of Gordon and Irene First. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, John Somes, of Somesville, Maine.
Jane grew up in Larchmont, NY where she graduated high school. She loved music, especially jazz, and went into the city with her friends to see Miles Davis and Old Blue Eyes. She spent summers during her childhood visiting her brother on Mount Desert Island and returned with her daughters to visit over the years. Jane met her husband, John McManus, while attending Endicott College, where she graduated in 1948.
They married and raised their family in Beverly. Jane loved nature, exploring, and had a deep love of the ocean. She would often pile the kids into the VW bus and go on day trips to beaches, nature preserves, and museums all over New England. Jane and her husband enjoyed sailing and boating with their large family and were members of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marblehead and Jubilee Yacht Club in Beverly. They also enjoyed piloting small aircraft out of Beverly Airport. Jane lived in Salem, MA for over 35 years and commuted into Boston where she worked at Neiman Marcus in Couture until her retirement. She then worked at the Band Box in Hamilton.
Always the life of the party, Jane had a great appreciation of the arts and fashion. An avid reader, she supported libraries wherever she lived. Jane was a member of The Explorers and The Needle and Thread Society of Salem. Jane also loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean. Jane returned to Manchester-by-the-Sea in her later years.
She is survived by her eight children, six grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren: Mark McManus of Essex, MA, Katherine McManus of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, Lauren Dethlefs of Henniker, NH, Marcia McManus of Atlantic Beach, FL, Andrea Anderson of Falmouth, MA, Jane Edington of Beverly, MA, Gael McManus of Danvers, MA, and Patricia McManus (formerly Murray), of Rockport, MA. A funeral mass was held Monday, May 2nd at the Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea, followed by a private burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA.