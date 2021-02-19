On February 17, James R. Brady, Sr., loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Nicknamed “Diamond Jim,” “Tinker,” and “Tiny,” Jim was an enormous presence who will be dearly missed.
Jim was born on July 20, 1926 in Beverly to John and Barbara (MacDonald) Brady of Prides Crossing. From a young age Jim began working to provide a life for himself and his future family. His drive to succeed landed Jim his first job at age 16 driving trailers full of racehorses from Boston all over the country, making friends and gathering stories everywhere he visited.
At the age of 18, Jim enlisted in the Army to fight in World War II. In Japan, Jim quickly rose in the ranks and soon ran the motor pool, operating heavy machinery and learning how to survey land and build roads. Returning to the United States after the war, Jim began his first company, “James R. Brady Trucking.” No project or problem was too big or too small for Jim and he soon transitioned to asphalt and paving, building many of the roads that run through the North Shore of Boston today. After selling his asphalt plant, Jim went on to build a successful commercial real estate business while still running large machinery on a daily basis well into his 80s.
Jim loved cars, trucks, and machinery in all their forms. He was a “car guy” who couldn’t pass up an opportunity to drive a sports car, dump truck or bulldozer. When he wasn’t driving cars, trucks or machines, he was talking about them with his business partner, best friend, and son, Tim.
Jim enjoyed traveling the world with the love of his life, his wife, Del. When not enjoying the view and sun on their own back deck in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Jim and Del spent many years laughing and golfing with family and friends at the Salem Country Club and the Manchester Bath and Tennis Club.
Jim was a problem solver, an amazing storyteller and was known for his quick wit and twinkling green eyes. His laugh was infectious, and generosity knew no bounds. He loved his family and he worked passionately to provide them with all that life has to offer.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Del Brady, their son, Timothy Brady, his children Nancy Brady, Patricia Brown, Carol Buswell, his brothers William Brady, Thomas Brady and sister Barbara Horrigan and his stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Karen Crannell Fuca and Mark Crannell. Jim will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim was predeceased by his brother John J. Brady Jr., his daughter Joan Lundstrom, and son James R. Brady Jr.
A funeral service will be private and a memorial service will be held later this summer. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences may be left here.