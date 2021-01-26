James “Jim” Roger Lyons of Beverly Farms passed away on January 23 at the age of 89 following a brief illness.
Jim was born in Boston on January 20, 1932, son of the late John and Esther (Blomberg) Lyons. He was one of four children. Jim attended high school at Boston Latin School and was captain of the hockey team. He graduated from Northeastern University (B.A.) and from Boston University Law School, earning a law degree and a Master of Laws in Taxation. He served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lt. Signal Corps at Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Jim was an attorney and executive in the insurance industry and lectured nationwide regarding tax and insurance planning. His career included positions with First Colony Life, State Mutual Life Assurance Company and in 1997 he retired as Vice President and General Counsel from Massachusetts Casualty Insurance Company in Boston.
Jim and his wife Noreen moved to Beverly Farms in 1968 and found it to be the perfect place to raise their family. He took sailing lessons and kept a small sailboat at West Beach, where the family enjoyed spending long summer days. Later he purchased his beloved Bristol sailboat, the “Noramsu” which would become the center of many summer weekends. He was a longtime member of the Manchester Yacht Club and passed along his love of sailing to his children. They have many fond memories of time spent on the water, dropping anchor at Misery Island, sailing down the Cape Cod Canal or fishing for flounder in the rowboat. He enjoyed taking his family ice skating, sledding, cross country skiing, and on annual vacations to Boothbay Harbor, Maine. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, staying fit, and watching Bruins and Patriots games, but sailing was his passion.
James is survived by his wife of 62 years Noreen (Connors) Lyons; daughter Amy King and her husband Sean of Newburyport; daughter Susan Lyons of Beverly Farms; and son Mark Lyons and his wife Margaret of Traverse City, MI; two grandchildren Peter King and Anders Lyons; and his sister Elizabeth Moran of Laguna Niguel, CA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Charles Lyons and sister Sally Wahlberg. Services will be private and held at a future date.