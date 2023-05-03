James Canty

James J. “Jim” Canty passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 9, 2023, at the age of 62.
Upon graduating high school in Manchester, MA, Jim went on to hone his craft as a determined and competent carpenter in the construction industry throughout the Massachusetts North Shore. Drawn to warmer climates, Jim pursued careers in the cable TV industry, the commercial construction arena and ultimately worked his way up to construction project management where he made his livelihood for many decades.
No conversation with Jim was complete without expressive hand gestures and colorful language muttered under his breath. All usually done with a twinkle in his eye. That twinkle caught the attention of the love of Jim’s life Cathy, while he was visiting family in Minnesota in 1993. Jim and Cathy were married in 1995 and despite the frigid climate, they made Minnesota their home together for 14 years. Jim finally convinced Cathy to move to Arizona in 2006.
Cathy and Jim’s Arizona home showcased Jim’s talents as a carpenter, his hate of clutter, and his meticulous attention to detail. Their home provided his parents a respite from the long northeastern winters and became an annual gathering spot for friends and family alike. Cathy and Jim’s pool was always open to the neighborhood children and their outdoor kitchen was a popular spot for BBQs.
Whether zipping around in his Boston Whaler as a youth, boating with family and friends down the Mississippi River during his time in Minnesota or perched on the stern of his father’s sailboat during the Crocker Race, Jim enjoyed being on the water immensely. When on land, his hobbies also included golfing, home improvement, travel, meeting new people and everything related to drag racing.
Jim was a very kind soul that would give the shirt off his back to anyone. His large and jovial presence will never be forgotten by those that love him.
Jim is survived by his wife Cathy, with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. He was a devoted son to his late parents William and Janet Canty of Manchester, MA. He is also survived by his siblings William Jr (MN), Jean (MA), Ellen and her husband Irving (NH), and Edward and his wife Christe (VT). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and in-laws, all of whom he adored. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. As a devoted “dog dad”, he leaves behind his beloved Scooter and Lexi.
A memorial service will be held in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester, MA on June 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.