Herbert Gerald Schlegel, 90, of Beverly died peacefully at Beverly Hospital on March 2.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Suzanne Dey Schlegel, and also predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Schlegel McFadden. He was the father of Michael Schlegel and his wife Amy of Beverly and Matthew Schlegel and his wife Suzanne Ryding of Manchester. He was the very proud "Papa" of nine grandchildren: Haley, Benjamin, Charlie, Geoffrey, Megan, Cameron, Molly, Madeline and Timothy.
Herb was born to Herbert and Isabelle Schlegel on February 14, 1933, and raised in Everett, MA. Herb, or “Sonny” as he was affectionately known among his immediate family growing up, was the oldest of four children. He is predeceased by his brother Jack and leaves his sisters Karen North of Grantham, NH and Arlene Schlegel of Beverly, along with several nieces and nephews. Herb attended Salem State University, Brown University, and Tufts University. He was a veteran and served in the Korean War.
Herb taught at Manchester High School for 38 years, serving as the Head of the Math Department. Along with his teaching duties, he was also very involved in many facets of the school, including coach of the Math Team and serving as a Class Advisor for several years. He was a well-respected teacher of mathematics, calculus, physics, and served as the varsity coach for boys basketball, baseball, and softball for many years. One of his fondest memories was coaching the Manchester Hornets varsity boys’ basketball team that won the state championship in 1966. This was indeed a special year for Herb as he also met his beloved wife Suzanne, as they married in June of 1966.
Herb had a strong fondness for former students and colleagues and loved to keep up with what they were doing, as he kept in touch with hundreds of former pupils and players. Herb was also very active in the community, coaching youth sports which included Little League baseball, Babe Ruth baseball, and YMCA-Kiwanis basketball, among other endeavors. He also served as the President of the North Shore Skating Club for several years.
Herb had countless interests, from sports and literature to history and science. He cherished the family summer trips to the Adirondacks in New York and was a devoted father. He was a man of academic excellence and intellectual curiosity. Herb was an avid reader and writer until the very end, as he authored several books on a variety of topics. He was a trivia savant, as he and his fellow Manchester High School teachers were the undefeated champions of the WBZ Test the Teams challenge in the early 1980’s. Herb could remember a wide range of facts from sports to history with astounding accuracy. He also had a strong set of values and beliefs he instilled in all that he met, including how to play both on and off the field. Herb’s intensity for life and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Visiting hours will be at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Thursday, March 9th from 4-7 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be at Central Cemetery in Beverly, on Friday, March 10th at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions may be made in Herb’s memory to his annual scholarship that is awarded each year to graduating seniors at Manchester-Essex Regional High School. Checks can be made out to the Herbert Schlegel Scholarship Fund and mailed to the Cape Ann Savings Bank Trust Department, 109 Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.