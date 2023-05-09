Henry Lee Peabody, born in Mt. Kisco, NY on April 28, 1950, died peacefully on April 29, after succumbing to illness. Most recently of Essex, and loved by neighbors and friends, he is survived by his siblings Lowell, Virginia, and Linda, his sons Henry and John, and grandchildren, Owen, Lydia and Milo.
Henry lived by all accounts a full life. Known for his fondness for entertaining and storytelling, he was a favorite of friends and colleagues. His earlier years were spent on the racetrack and on the water; he was a skilled yachtsman turned unsuccessful fly fisherman. As crew, he competed in the America’s Cup qualifying rounds aboard Freedom and crossed the Atlantic aboard Shamrock V. His most notable defeat was against his son, Henry, in a Parent/Child regatta hosted by Manchester Junior Sailing. He would never admit that a grown adult in a dinghy was at a distinct disadvantage and his son still clings to that victory.
His love for the water was lifelong and in his later years’ early morning boat trips to Annisquam for breakfast were a favorite weekend activity. Henry also held a particular fondness for coastal Maine and specifically Northeast Harbor, where he spent summers as a child and returned regularly.
He also held a lifelong passion for music, especially classical and almost anything with a pipe organ. He played guitar, bass and piano and was known for his perfect pitch ear. Additionally, he was well known and loved by his friends on the skeet field, where he was fondly remembered as much for his quick and accurate shot, as his equally quick wit.
He will be missed by all and remembered warmly in our hearts and memories. A service of remembrance will be held at St. John’s Church in Beverly Farms at 11 a.m. on May 17, after a family burial in Manchester. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kaplan Family House in Danvers, MA, The Trustees of Reservation, or any organization that supports the health of the ocean and the development of sailing.