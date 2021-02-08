Hazen Carl Boyd Jr. of Rowley became absent from his body but present with his Lord on December 22.
He was the only child of Hazen C. Boyd Sr. and Lovilla (Baxter) Boyd of Boardman St. and a 1949 graduate of Newburyport High School where he made many lifelong friends. Hazen served as US Navy Radioman 2nd Class aboard the destroyer USS William C Lawe during the Korean Conflict. Korea recognized him with the Ambassador for Peace medal in 2017.
With a natural gift for teaching, he attended U. Mass Amherst, earning his B.S. and M.Ed and meeting his wife, Marcie. They moved to Rowley in 1961 and he taught math for 33 years at the Jr/Sr High School in Manchester-by-the-Sea retiring in 1994. Over the years many Rowley parents sought out his help to privately tutor their teens in math.
Hazen was a founding member and officer in the Newburyport Clipper City Toastmaster’s Club and Area Governor, winning multiple district awards, including one for humorous speech in 1993 and a lifetime club award in 2016. He served on the Rowley library board of trustees, in leadership in the Rowley Historical Society and as deacon of Linebrook Baptist Church in Ipswich and First Baptist Church of Rowley. He worked as a summer weekend photographer for the Newburyport Daily News in the 1970s and 80s.
Hazen was known as a gentle, soft-spoken, happy man who loved the Lord. He applied the Golden Rule in his life and work, showing others respect and earning theirs in return. Hazen desired to point others to Jesus and was greatly used over the years to help many individuals grow in their understanding of the Bible and their faith in Jesus Christ.
His kindness, servant's heart and dry sense of humor will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years Marcella A. Boyd (Shumway), two daughters Amy (David) Byron of Rowley, MA., Alice (Timothy) Dysert of Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, and son Robert (Laura) Boyd of Atkinson, NH., nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.