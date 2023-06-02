It is with deep sadness, we announce that Gladys “Bonnie” Louise (McDonnell) Sullivan, 76, passed away peacefully with her family at her side after battling colon cancer for two years on May 31. She fought this challenge with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. A resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, Sanibel Island, FL, and Long Beach, Rockport, MA.
Bonnie was born in Lynn, Massachusetts in 1946, daughter of the late John McDonnell and Gladys Louise (Anderson) Nickles McDonnell Rundlett of Magnolia, MA, and was the youngest of four daughters – Survived by her sister Carole A. Thompson and Brother-in-Law Peter Hickey. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Richard J. Sullivan, Jr., married on Valentine’s Day, together for fifty-five years. Richard grew up spending summers at Long Beach where they met and shared the love of the ocean. Bonnie had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bonnie had a special relationship with her Aunt Agnes and continued the tradition by having a special relationship with her great-nephew, Elliott Thompson.
Bonnie graduated from Gloucester High School with the Class of 1964 and continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Salem State University in 1968. Bonnie continued her education earning a Master’s degree in Reading from Salem State University in 1972. Also going on to earn sixty credits past her Master’s Degree. Bonnie passed on her great love of learning to her many students during her thirty-three years of teaching for the City of Beverly at the Brown School and the Cove School.
Bonnie was a Member of the National Education Association, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, and the Beverly Teachers Association. Bonnie held positions on the Board of the Sand Dollar Condominium Association briefly, Vice-President of Sullco, A. Lyons, and the Blue Ribbon Trust.
Bonnie enjoyed gardening which was evident in her beautiful Dory containers, Window boxes, and plantings around her homes. Bonnie loved the Sea and shell collecting and was never far from the water having lived by the Sea in Magnolia, Manchester, Florida, and Rockport, also enjoying fifty years of boating with Richard.
Bonnie enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Bonnie was an advocate for Animal Rights and supported the Arts and enjoyed many Seasons of the Boston Pops, the North Shore Music Theatre, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots as a devoted fan.
Many summers were spent helping her mother with the Tara Bed and Breakfast. In later years, Bonnie was the primary caregiver for her mother.
Bonnie was predeceased by sisters Joan L. Snow and Pamela A. Hickey and Brothers-in-Law Lewis Thompson and Herbert Snow.
Her funeral service will be at the Union Congregational Church, 3 Norman Avenue, Magnolia, MA on Thursday, June 8th at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Wednesday, June 7th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Way, Gloucester, MA 01930, American Cancer Society of New England, P. O. Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701, Care Dimensions/Kaplan House, 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923 or the Charity of One’s choice.