Gerald Clark “Gerry” Muise, 86, a lifelong resident of Essex, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on March 17, 2023.
Gerry was born on March 19, 1936, to Dorothy Clark and John Hoskins. Dorothy was then married to Ivan Muise, whom Gerry takes his name after. She later married Kenneth Elwell, who helped raise Gerry and their four other children, Craig, Lynne, Kirk, and Kimball Elwell. Gerry only became aware of his biological father, John Hoskins, later in life. The two were able to forge a relationship with each other and each other’s families in John’s final days.
An established professional in the oil and utility industry for over forty years, he was best known for his work around the town of Essex. Gerry was a volunteer fireman for nearly thirty years, and was working part-time for the town of Essex from his early twenties until his retirement in February of this year.
Gerry is survived by an abundance of family. At the helm, his wife of sixty-four years, Mary Jane Muise. The two met in Essex in their early adulthood. Mary Jane needed a ride and Gerry had a car. They are known for driving around town in their silver van to this day.
In addition to Mary Jane, Gerry is survived by four of his five children, Glenn Muise, Joan Perrigo, Jean Toby and her husband Bruce Toby, and Colleen Tofuri, all of Essex, his grandchildren, Keith, Keeley, Emily, Jayne, Jonathan, Julia, Lynsey, Benjamin, Kevin, Tomaz, Carly, and Josef; and great-grandchildren, Theodore, Riley, Carter, Jude, Miles and Jason. He is also survived by his brothers, Craig Elwell of VA, Kirk Elwell of Kingston, NH, Kimball Elwell of OH, and his sister, Lynne Elwell of TX. Gerry was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Crystal Lane, and his daughter Joan’s late husband, Robert Perrigo.
His funeral service will be held 11am Thursday March 23 in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, Ipswich. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Visiting hours will be offered Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Essex Fire Department Equipment Fund, 11 John Wise Avenue, Essex, MA, 01929. For directions or to leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com