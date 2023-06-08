Georgia Anne Pepper, 80, of Manchester, passed away at the Care One Essex Park facility in Beverly on Tuesday, June 6th. She was the daughter of the late Elsie and Raymond Pepper of Manchester by the Sea.
Georgia was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She remained actively involved in various community events and social clubs, most notably the Manchester Woman’s Club, throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and dining with her friends, especially in retirement.
Georgia worked for the Registry of Motor Vehicles of Massachusetts for over 40 years as a Computer Operations Manager and as a Contractor. She supported numerous charities and foundations over the years from the American Red Cross to Susan G Komen to Wounded Warriors to ASPCA to MADD. She was a cancer survivor for over 15 years before succumbing to her illness.
Georgia is survived by her two sons, Robert and David Pepper, daughter in law and David's wife, Antonia Pepper, and numerous relatives in MA, US and Brazil.
Funeral services for Georgia were attended privately by family at Rosedale Extension Cemetery in Manchester by the Sea. Contributions may be made in Georgia’s memory to aforementioned causes or to another charity you support.