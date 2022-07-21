George Reed Parkhurst, husband of the late Stephanie (Mackey) Parkhurst, of Gloucester, died peacefully on Sunday, July 17 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House with his children by his side.
George was born in Gloucester and graduated from Gloucester High School and Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston. George served active military Service in the Air Force for the 46th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Korea. He was a lifelong member of The Amaral Bailey American Legion for over 50 years.
He raised his four children in Manchester where he owned and operated Parkhurst Garage until he retired in 1985. He lived the rest of his life in West Gloucester where he and Stephanie centered their lives around their children, grandchildren and close friends. An avid sports fan, George loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots with his extended family.
George was the son of the late Julia Reed Parkhurst and Hugh Parkhurst. He is survived by his siblings Margorie Daniels of Fort Myers, FL and Hugh (Leslie) Parkhurst, III of Gloucester; his daughters Susan (Timothy) Young, of Brunswick, ME; Diane (Peter) Sacharuk, of Portland, ME; Amy Parkhurst and Tom Hering of Portland, OR; and son, George (Elizabeth ‘Beth’) Parkhurst of Manchester, MA; his grandchildren; Jennifer Young (Daniel) Bailey, of Ilesboro, ME; Laura Young (Evan) Touchette of Windsor, ME; Nicholas Sacharuk of Allston, MA; Christopher (Mercedes Mello) Sacharuk of Goffstown, NH; George ‘Reed’ Parkhurst, III and Sadie Burnham of Gloucester, MA; Carl Parkhurst of Manchester, MA and great grandchildren, Wyatt Bailey; and Ayla, Everly and Colt Touchette.
At his request, a private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, Gloucester.