Geoffrey D. Muller, 66, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, husband of Sari Oseasohn, lost his life on December 4 in a tragic gyroplane accident.
Geoff was born in Somerville, NJ on August 21, 1956. He was the son of the late Robert and Beatrice (Dumont) Muller. He is survived by his wife Sari (to whom he was married to for 38 years), his brother Allan, his sister-in-law Nancy Oseasohn, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Michael and Renee Oseasohn, and his nephews Ariel, Amos and Asaf Oseasohn.
Geoff was always full of ideas and passions. He kept tropical fish, played clarinet in his high school band, and traveled to India with his parents to stay in the ashram of Meher Baba. As a source inspector for Atari in the early 1980's, he moved to Boston, where he met and married Sari. He worked in quality control, telecom, and engineering support before setting up as an independent application developer for small businesses... and throughout all the years, he played music -- guitar, mandolin, clarinet and more. Nicknamed "the human jukebox" by his friends and bandmates for his ability to play almost any song (and remember the lyrics!), he loved being part of the bands and combos Spody Ody, Wiggle Room, the Geoff and Ernie Duo, The Jantelles, the Thursday Night Music Group, and most recently, the Geoff and Elaine duo. Somehow, he also fit in time for family and friends and reading and travel and scuba and for aviation. He became a licensed gyroplane pilot during the COVID years, and sadly, he died in a gyroplane accident on December 4.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to World Central Kitchen, Mission of Deeds or The Nature Conservancy. A Celebration of Life, with family, friends and music, will be held at a later date.