G. Lloyd Carr, 92 of Gloucester, Massachusetts passed away on February 7 at Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers, Massachusetts.
Born in Toronto, Ontario he was the son of William Gordon and Olive Ruth (Jecks) Carr. His beloved wife Gwendolyn and he were married for 68 years.
Lloyd received his Bachelor of Theology from Central Baptist Seminary in Toronto, a Bachelor of Arts from Gordon College, his Master of Theology from Gordon Divinity School, another Master of Theology from Union Theological Seminary, and his Ph.D. from Boston University. He was ordained to the Gospel Ministry by the First Baptist Church in Manchester, Massachusetts.
He was professor of Biblical Studies at Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts, was recognized as a noteworthy biblical studies educator, and was published in the Tyndale Old Testament series with a commentary on the Song of Solomon. He was also the author, along with his wife Gwendolyn, of The Fierce Goodbye. Lloyd was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester for many years, and most recently a member of Christ Church in Hamilton.
His career included positions as Associate pastor, Willowdale Baptist Church, Toronto; Associate pastor, First Baptist Church, Manchester, Massachusetts; Professor Biblical studies, Gordon College, Wenham, Massachusetts; Chairman Division Humanities, Gordon College, Wenham, Massachusetts; Trustee, consultant New England Arts Alliance, Middleton, Massachusetts; and Member of the advisory board of the Institute for Strategic Biblical Studies, Boca Raton, Florida. He was a Fellow in the Tyndale Fellowship, Institute for Biblical Research; and a member of the Evangelical Theological Society, Society Biblical Literature.
He was a dedicated photographer who loved the theater and music, particularly jazz and opera. He had an extensive library of theological and historical books as well as personal photographic archives that include the 1951 visit of Queen Elizabeth to Toronto and images from his years as Director of The Gordon Players, as well as his many trips to Europe.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Gwendolyn, his son Randolph Carr and his wife Gabrielle Barzaghi of Gloucester, his grandson Benjamin Carr and his wife Heather of Beverly Farms, cousins Shirley Wilk and Carol Knapton of Ontario, Canada, and Pamela Avery Clark of Houston Texas. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Rose Marie Carr.
A funeral service was held on Friday, February 11. In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of G. Lloyd Carr can be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, c/o Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, Massachusetts 01923 or the Langham Partnership, P.O. 189, Cave Creek, AZ 85327.