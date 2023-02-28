Frances (Kennie) Moon,100, of Peabody died on Monday, February 20 at her home. Born in Boston, she grew up in Maine and was a graduate of Smith College.
Frances (known as Kennie in Michigan) spent most of her years raising her family with her husband Philip in Michigan while volunteering at her church, participating in political campaigns, and being active in the Parent Teacher Association. She was the president of a local League of Women Voters, president of the Birmingham Republican Committee, president of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in Michigan, president of the Detroit Historical Society and was supportive of numerous historic preservation organizations. Frances and Phil traveled all over the world with his work at National Bank of Detroit allowing her to make lifelong friends in many countries.
Frances loved sports, tennis, skiing and golf (which she played until the age of 90). But bridge was her passion and while living at Brooksby Village she played five days a week. She made numerous friends playing bridge and entertained them in her condo until COVID hit in 2020. Her other passion was genealogy, and she was very proud of her Maine routes.
Frances is survived by one son, Richard and Risa Moon; one daughter, Lyn and Tom Shields; eight grandchildren, Tom, Kira, Seth, Kyra, Pippa, Millie, Nate and Molly, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Philip, and her brother Richard.
Services will be held at Brooksby Village in Peabody at a later date with burial in Maine. Contributions may be made in her name to Doctors Without Borders and Covenant House.