Frances C. (McLaughlin) Wetterlow, 78, of Beverly, formerly of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away Monday morning, November 1, 2021 at CareOne at Essex Park in Beverly. She was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Murray) McLaughlin. She graduated from Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science.
Frances had been a math teacher for many years at Peabody High School prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother to her four children. She most recently worked as a substitute teacher in various public schools throughout the North Shore. Frances was a dedicated and doting mother and grandmother. Her immediate and extended family brought her great joy. Frances cherished spending time at West Beach, doing crossword puzzles and cryptoquotes, being with her grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Button. In addition to her family, she enjoyed sharing quality time with her neighbor and best friend, Harriet Carpenito. Frances also loved photography and writing poetry. Her nephew, who is also her godson, referred to her as “the documentarian” of the family. Frances will always be remembered for her countless acts of kindness, generosity, and keen wit.
Surviving her are three daughters, Frances Wetterlow-Thibeault and her husband Jeffrey Thibeault of South Hamilton, Erica Wetterlow and her husband RJ Scanlon of Marlborough, and Tracy Callanan and her husband Michael of Needham; one son, Kurt Wetterlow of Beverly; five grandchildren, Amelia and Aerin Thibeault, Brendan, Kate and Riley Callanan; four sisters, Abby Lavoie of Marblehead, Eleanor Lawler, Faith McLaughlin, both of Beverly Farms, and Marie Audette of Marietta, GA; one brother, Richard McLaughlin of Hampton, NH; former husband and friend Eric H. “Rick” Wetterlow and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, John McLaughlin.
Her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at CareOne at Essex Park, in particular activities assistant Kristen Gagnon. The family would also like to thank the wonderful team at Care Dimensions.
Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Church, Beverly Farms on Tuesday, November 9th at 10:30 a.m.. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’s name may be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930 – or online via their website. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.