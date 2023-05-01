Leslie Fatalo Pappas, 52, died peacefully at home in Hamilton with her family on Sunday February 26. Leslie grew up in Manchester by-the-Sea and attended Manchester schools where she excelled at academics and sports. She spent her childhood summers at Singing Beach where she developed her life-long love of the sea.
She graduated from Colgate University on a full scholarship. She then taught English in Italy and worked in Kentucky as a clerk of the court before returning to Massachusetts to work in the high-tech security industry with Fortune 500 companies for several years.
During that time, she married her true love and life partner John, and together they shared a love of mountain biking, hiking, boating and the natural world. Several years into their marriage, she transitioned from her career to raise their family. She then went on to become a successful real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.
Leslie had a kind and calming presence that made people feel at ease and comfortable opening up to her. She was a compassionate listener and had the ability to see things from many different perspectives and was able to offer up common-sense advice when asked. She was quick witted, had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller. She always made people laugh. Perhaps her greatest quality was her incredible selflessness.
Leslie understood people, and the value of hard work. She had the ability to think critically, problem solve and get things done and as a result was successful in all of her endeavors. Leslie always pushed herself to excel. She met adversity head on and always sought ways to persevere, and she did so with humor, a warm smile and never complained. She always looked on the bright side. Even in the face of insurmountable odds she never lost hope, showed incredible courage and maintained her dignity and grace.
Leslie had a deep spiritual connection to the Earth and all of its creatures. She loved windy days and relaxing on the boat at the “Backside of Crane’s” or hiking in the White Mountains with her family. Her greatest joy in life was her two beautiful children, who she loved deeply, and her only wish for them was that they grow up to be kind, confident and lead by example.
“There is so much beauty and miracles around us. We should constantly remind ourselves to be humble, thankful and filled with hope and joy” -- LFP
Leslie is survived by her husband John of 22 years, her daughter Liahna 13 and son Charles 11; her mother Lynda Fatalo, sister Cathie Fatalo Glass and her husband Chris, brother-in-law Johan O’Neill and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Joseph Fatalo, and her sister Joanna Fatalo O’Neil.
A Celebration of Life for Leslie will be in the summer of 2023. Contributions may made in her memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, The Center for BRCA and Related Genes, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, please include in check memo: Center for BRCA and Related Genes, or via dana-farber.org/gift.