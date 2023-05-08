F. Evelyn (Woodman) MacIntyre, 90, of Main Street, passed away on Saturday May 6 in the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester. She was the wife of the late Wilrod MacIntyre, who passed in 1991.
Evelyn was born in Ipswich on May 26, 1932, one of the two children of the late James W. and Catherine B. (Andrews) Woodman. She was a 1950 graduate of Gloucester High School and went to attend North Shore School of Nursing where she trained in the caring of premature babies.
Following her marriage in 1952, she and her husband, who was serving in the US Air Force, made their home in various locations for the next 20 years as his military service required. Soon after returning to Essex, Evelyn went to work at her family’s business, Woodman’s Seafood, over the years performing almost every job but mostly in clambakes.
Evelyn babysat and helped raise every one of her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed both playing and watching golf and watching and following the Red Sox and the Bruins.
She is survived by her two sons, James E. MacIntyre and Ronald W. MacIntyre both of Essex; a grandson, Derek MacIntyre of Key West, FL and her brother, Leonard Woodman and his wife Joyce of Essex.
Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday graveside in the Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org). To send a condolence please visit whittier-porter.com.