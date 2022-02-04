Everett "Eben" Morss

Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.