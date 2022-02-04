Everett “Eben” Morss, age 64, of Geneseo, NY died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Morss grew up in Beverly Farms. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Morss in 2019 and brother, Thomas Morss in 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Morss, 3 sons, Everett Morss of Lakeville, Patrick (Austyn) Morss of Geneseo, James Morss of Geneseo, father, Everett (Pamela) Morss of Gloucester, MA, sister, Esther Morss of Dearborn, MI, brother, Andrew Morss of Denver, CO, sister in law, Shelby Morss of Wayland, MA, aunts, Anne Combs of Los Angeles, CA, Elizabeth Case of Concord, MA, uncle, Strafford Morss of FL, best friend, Carolyn Torrey of Avon, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eben was born July 20, 1957 in Cambridge, MA the son of Everett and Mary Shiverick Morss. He played Hockey and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY. Eben had recently retired as the Vice President of Sales from Waylens Inc. in Waltham. He was a longtime member of the Livingston County Club where he was currently serving on their Board of Directors.
Calling hours were held Saturday, February 5 at the Livingston Lanes & Pub, 4260 Lakeville Rd. in Geneseo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Livingston Country Club, P.O. Box 266, Geneseo, NY 14454.