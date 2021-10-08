Dr. Eileen Storey, MD, MPH, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away on September 26. Daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Patrick Brendan Storey, she was born on August 26, 1951, in Baltimore, Maryland. Eileen is survived by her husband, Dr. George Tittmann Record, her daughters, Emily Storey Record and Katherine Louise Record, and her sisters, Catherine Marie Buddemeyer and Marion Storey Biddle. Her late brother, Dr. Thomas Patrick Storey, passed earlier this year. A dedicated physician and public health advocate, she devoted her career to bettering the health and safety of the workforce — teachers, coal miners, nurses, welders, factory workers, and more. She was one of many who created the medical specialty of Occupational and Environmental Health. Eileen was the retired Chief of the Surveillance Branch, Respiratory Health Division at the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety, as well as Professor Emerita of Medicine at the University of Connecticut Health Center. A graduate of Radcliffe College, Harvard Medical School, and the Harvard School of Public Health, Eileen trained in internal medicine at West Virginia University. She was an avid and talented pianist, an amateur harpist, an enthusiast of the ballet and nature, and a voracious reader. Above all, Eileen was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She always put her (frequent) concern for others above her own, exhibited endless and extraordinary generosity and patience, and moved mountains to ensure her loved ones were always safe, cared for, and content. She will be deeply and profoundly missed. A memorial service will be held at the First Parish Church, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at the family’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Eileen’s life to the American Civil Liberties Union.
