Edward R. Parsons, an electronics technician, insurance inspector, carpenter, and friend to many in his hometown of Manchester, Mass., passed peacefully August 28, 2022. He was 90 years old. Born in Beverly, he was the son of the late Philip and Mary Parsons and the beloved husband of the late Claribel Parsons.
After high school and two years in the Naval Reserve, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. He served five years as a radio technician at a small U. S. radio facility in Dannenfels, Germany. While stationed in Germany, he began to study the local language. He eventually became fluent.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he earned an associate’s degree in electronics technology from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He worked as an electronics technician for various firms in Milwaukee and back at home on Cape Ann. At the Bomac Corporation, he helped develop the first atomic clock. Later in his career, he worked as an insurance inspector and as a property manager. He eventually established a light carpentry and home repair business, which he operated into his late 70s.
He had a number of talents, many of which he did not widely divulge. He was a member for many years of the IQ society, Mensa International. He was fluent enough in German to teach it in university extension courses. He was also a skilled pianist and vocalist. More well-known was his characteristic friendliness and civic spirit. He participated in town committees, the Manchester Club, the American Legion, and local barbershop quartet groups. Moreover, he was an active member of the Freemasons for more than 50 years. He ascended high in Freemasonry, eventually attaining the 32nd Scottish Rite Degree. He also served as Worshipful Master of the Manchester Masonic Lodge.
He was known not only for his wit and sense of humor, but also for his humility and fidelity. Claribel, his spouse of 37 years affirmed as much when she declared during her final days, “Ed is my life.” He leaves behind his brother Philip Parsons and his wife Annette, of Washington state, his niece Christina Hartman and her husband Sierra, also of Washington, his sister Christine Corley of Danvers, and his son Stuart Parsons and his wife Angela, of Florida.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, October 8 at 10 a.m. in Rosedale Extension Cemetery, Pleasant Street, Manchester. Following the graveside service will be a gathering with refreshments at the Manchester Masonic Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, c/o Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers MA 01923. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, Beverly.