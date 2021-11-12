Edith M. “Mac” (McClintook) Conrad, 98, of John Wise Avenue, Essex, wife of the late John H. Conrad, died Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the Seacoast Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester following her long illness.
Born in Quebec on April 14, 1923 she was one of the three children of the late Reuben E. and Gladys D. (McCubbin) McClintook. Edith was raised in Lancaster, NH where she attended and graduated from the Lancaster Academy with the Class of 1941. She went on to train at the Addison Gilbert School of Nursing graduating with the Class of 1945 as a registered nurse. During three years of her training, she served as a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps which placed her on standby for nursing overseas during the war effort. Married in 1946 the Conrads made their home at her late John Wise Avenue address. In the years prior to raising her family she was employed for 13 years as an RN at the Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
With a grown family she often volunteered at the Essex Library. She spent many hours knitting afghans for family and friends.
Edith is survived by two sons, Brian Conrad and his wife Jayne of Derry, NH, Bruce S. Conrad and his fiance’ Donna Lane of Essex; a daughter, Linda J. Johnson and her husband Bruce of Essex; three grandchildren, Matthew Conrad and Jamie Howe both of Manchester, NH, Jason Conrad of Gloucester and a great grandchild, Riddick Conrad Howe of Manchester. She was the sister of the late Donald McClintook and the late Jean McClintook both formerly of Lancaster, NH.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 am graveside in Spring Street Cemetery, Essex. Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N Beacon St, Watertown, MA 02472 and or Senior Care of Gloucester, 49 Blackburn Center, Gloucester, MA 01930. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com