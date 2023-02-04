Donna Dussault, 66, of Rockport, MA, passed away on Thursday, December 29, after a brave fight with cancer.
She was born in Newton, Massachusetts to Winifred June and Raymond Dussault and grew up in Wellesley and Weston, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boston University, she completed advanced degrees in Art from Harvard University.
She pursued her passion for the arts, including positions at the DeCordova Museum in Lincoln and the Peabody Museum at Harvard University.
She served as a member of the Fine Arts Committee of the Harvard Club of Boston, as the President of the Manchester Historical Museum, and as a member of the Historic District Commission in Manchester-by-the Sea, MA.
Donna opened The Granite Shore Gallery, located in Rockport, MA, promoting local artists and featuring local landscapes.
Donna was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was a dog mom to many golden retrievers over the years. Donna lived life as fully as possible, enjoying long walks on the beach with her dogs, sailing and boating at Sandy Bay Yacht Club, enjoying antique homes, collecting art and furniture, and spending time with friends as a fixture on the porch of 20 Main St. She was intelligent, creative, determined, generous, and funny and very much enjoyed her life on Cape Ann and her friends in the Rockport community.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 1-3, at the Rockport Art Association. Family and friends are cordially invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930, or MSPCA-Angel.