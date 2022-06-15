Dianne L. (Preston) Bragdon, 73, of Pleasant Street, Rowley, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 12, 2022 following many years of declining health. She was the wife of the late George W. Bragdon who passed in July of 2016.
Dianne was born on July 24, 1949 in Beverly the daughter of the late Albert and Frances (Nakis) Preston.
Dianne was raised in Essex, graduated Gloucester High School, and earned an Associate Degree from North Shore Community College. She met George W. Bragdon, who became her husband for the next 46 years. They settled in Essex, raising their two girls, Sarah and Rachel, surrounded by family and friends. Dianne maintained various jobs over the years, including ownership of a home daycare. She loved people and earned the Essex Pride Award for her involvement in the town as a Girl Scout leader. She was known for her culinary skills, supplying baked goods to restaurants in town, creating wedding cakes, and holding an annual cookie swap. After suffering a stroke in her mid-forties, Dianne valiantly learned to walk and talk once again. She retired from the Institution for Savings in Ipswich, where she was best known for her gift of gab. She unashamedly would share her faith in her lord and savior and was enthusiastically heaven bound.
She is survived by two daughters, Sarah L. (Meserve) Davis of Florida and Rachel E. Boynton and her husband, Justin of Rowley; four grandchildren, Anjelica LaRochelle of Florida, Elijah Boynton, Rowan Boynton, and Lucas Boynton all of Rowley; brother, James Preston and his wife Ellena of Kittery, Maine; a sister, Joy Ross of Essex the wife of the late Mark Ross and brother-in-law, Robert Cameron, husband of the late Cynthia, formerly of Essex.
Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18 graveside in the Spring Street Cemetery Essex, Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Visiting hours will be held Friday 6-8 p.m. in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, Ipswich.