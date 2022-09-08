Diane R. Morgan, 79, passed away Saturday, September 3, in her home. Born in Bar Harbor, ME she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Pearl (Morch) Morgan.
For over thirty years Diane was a nurse at the Beverly Hospital emergency room. Starting as a young “candy striper” she raised to be charge nurse and following retirement in 1996 went on to do case management at the hospital. Always one to give back to the community she launched “Operation E.R.N.I.E” to educate school children on what to expect when they visited the emergency room. A wonderful amateur artist and craft person her “Wooden Arts” craft story once graced Cabot Street in Beverly.
She is survived by, four brothers Robert Morgan of Danvers, William Morgan of Thailand, Richard Morgan of Moultonborough, NH, James Morgan in Croydon, NH, one niece, and six nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Henry Morgan.
Her funeral services for Diane will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly Monday, September 12th at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. An hour of visitation will be held prior from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the charity of your choice.