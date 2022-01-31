Diane D. (Leon) Towle of Foxborough, MA, died Wednesday, January 26 after a brave battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family as she passed into eternity.
Diane leaves behind her beloved husband Richard E. Towle, Sr. as well as two daughters Cheryl Ficarra of N. Smithfield, RI and Lisa Snow of Taunton, MA; a son Richard Towle, Jr. and his wife Melanie of Norton, MA; her brother Bruce Leon who predeceased her, two sisters Carla Morasch of Crestview, FL, and Deborah Leon of Holden, ME; and five grandchildren Matthew Ficarra, Steven Snow, Brittney Snow, Timothy Towle and Anna Towle. In addition, Diane had several nieces and nephews.
Diane will be remembered as a loving, strong, independent woman who always spoke her mind. She most enjoyed her time as a waitress at Bickfords, but also worked for the IBEW Local 103, and the Hockomock YMCA.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Sherman-Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main Street, Mansfield, MA. There will be a brief prayer service following visitation.