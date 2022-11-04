Diana Beebe Richardson passed peacefully on October 25, at the Care Dimensions Kaplan House in Danvers. Diana was born March 19, 1927 in Paris France, the daughter of Marcus and Lillian Beebe. She attended the Winsor School, Chatham Hall, and studied piano at Bennington College.
Diana was a long-time volunteer at the Mass. General Hospital and a member of the Ladies Visiting Committee. She was a corporator of the Beverly Hospital and a past member of the Vestry at St. John’s Church in Beverly Farms, where she was also a member of the Altar Guild and a Lay Eucharist Minister,
Diana was married to Robert Winsor and Julian Richardson, both deceased. She is survived by four children, Pamela Winsor of Marblehead MA, Deborah (Clint) Conley of Concord MA, Robert (Lorraine) Winsor of Bonita Springs, FL, and Sam (Kari) Richardson of Marblehead MA.
She leaves nine beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Lydia and Nina Winsor Brindamour, Hayes and Mary Richardson, Bo and Jessie Winsor, and Brinna and Caroline Conley, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by a sister, Marcia Fenn, Of Blue Hill Maine. She was predeceased by siblings Marcus Beebe, Joanne Beebe, Janet Taber, Pamela Peet, and Decius Beebe.
Diana spent many years in Beverly Farms and Prides Crossing, and the last seven at the Herrick House in Beverly. She loved to play golf, tennis and bridge. Other interests included gardening, cooking, puzzles, reading and spending time in her house on the river in Woodstock Vermont.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Beverly Farms, at 11 am on Saturday, December 3rd, with a reception to follow for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, Massachusetts 01915.