Det. Sgt. (Ret.) Kenneth Stanley Sucharski, born June 30, 1949 in Beverly, MA. Son of Benjamin and Jeanette Sucharski, he is survived by his wife Sharon (Michael) Sucharski, son Evan Sucharski and his wife Erika, his sister Mrs. Patricia Ambrose and husband David of Gloucester, nephew Michael Hellen and nieces Kendra Lindberg and Melissa Mauro and their families, a brother in law, Fr. David Michael. He was predeceased by a son, Cory M. Sucharski.
A graduate of Manchester High School, Ken enlisted in the United States Marines in 1967. He spent three tours of duty in Vietnam. Wounded in action, he was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
After an Honorable discharge from the Marines, Ken joined the Manchester Police Department in 1972. He retired in 2008 as Detective Sergeant.
Ken loved the outdoors and camping was his favorite pastime. He would count down the months when he could return to his campsite in Maine. An avid hunter and fisherman, he also just enjoyed watching the birds come and go at the feeder. Gardening was a source of pride to Ken, and he was always happy to share his wonderful vegetables with neighbors.
A lover of animals and children, Ken was a loyal friend, a good father and husband. He will be missed by his dogs Chet and Banjo and everyone else who loved him.
Ken was a member of the VFW Post 1093 in Ipswich and the American Legion in Manchester.
Ken and Cory’s Visitation will be held in the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street Beverly on Saturday December 26, 2020 from 10 to 12 p.m. All attending services please practice social distancing and refrain from physical contact with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Manchester Trees, Inc., P.O. Box 103, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944.
Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences here.