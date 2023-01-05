Dennis B. Gannett, 72, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, January 3, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.
He was born in Beverly on January 22, 1950, the son of the late Walter B. and Elizabeth J. (Young) Gannett.
Dennis graduated from Manchester Junior Senior High School, Class of 68. He later attended Wentworth Institute, receiving his certificate in architecture. Years later he started his own business, Gannett Construction out of Essex Ma having worked on many of the houses around the Cape Ann Area.
He was a talented man with many hobbies. He loved gardening, fishing, boating, and hiking. He also enjoyed skiing and golfing, and later in life, he loved making and carving walking canes.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Dennis is survived by his son, Denny A. Gannett of Gloucester; his daughters, Tina Kneeland and her husband Craig of Methuen, Sarah M. Gannett and her partner Craig Fougere of Essex, Theresa Gannett and her partner Eric Doucette of West Newbury; grandchildren, Owen, Noah and Cole Kneeland; sisters, Deborah L. Morrison and her husband John of Ipswich, Diana G. Bishop and her husband Jay of Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Donna M. Willis of Ohio; sister-in-law, Kathryn Boudreau & her husband Mark Boudreau and brother-in-law, Karl Willis; special friends, JoEllen Falk, Bill Davis and Will Spause and too many others to mention.
He was predeceased by his brother, David, Dean, and his twin brother Daniel.
His visiting hours will be held in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a service starting at 3 p.m.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. The burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Sweet Paws Rescue.