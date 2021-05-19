Deborah W. Burton-Sears, age 67, longtime resident of Salisbury, passed on Friday evening, May 14, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth William Sears, Jr., who passed on January 24, 2018.
Born in Winchester, on November 24, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Richard Hall Burton and the late Elizabeth Olive (Fleming) Burton. Deborah grew up in Manchester by the Sea where she attended high school through her junior year, then moved to Amesbury with her family and
graduated from Amesbury High School in 1971.
She was retired from Verizon, having started out as a telephone operator, then became a valued Customer Service Representative for many years.
Deborah was also a longtime member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Newburyport.
She is survived by her only daughter, Donna Sears, who was her pride and joy; her three sisters, Victoria Burton Aguilar of Plum Island, MA; Barbara Burton of Flagstaff, AZ, and Elizabeth Gail Burton of Santa Barbara CA, and her twin brother James Burton along with many nieces and nephews; Christopher Glass of Manchester By The Sea, Elizabeth Glass of Flagstaff, AZ, Alexander Aguilar of Plymouth, MA, Julianna Aguilar O’Day of Newburyport, Sarah Yvon of Wilbraham, MA, Whitney Dale of Islip, NY, David McCandless of Jackson, WY, Jennifer McCandless of Santa Barbara, CA, extended family and dear friends, all of whom are deeply saddened by her loss.
By her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Deborah Burton-Sears to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High Street, Newburyport, MA 01950.