David William Lynch, 92, died peacefully at home on July 29, surrounded by his family. Born March 16, 1931, to Irwin W. and Helen (Spillane) Lynch, he spent his early years in Medford, Massachusetts. After three years in North Dakota, Ohio, and New Hampshire, the family settled near LaGuardia Airport on Long Island, New York as his father began his career with the Federal Aviation Agency. Dave received his B.A. degree from Hofstra College and his master’s degree in French from Columbia University.
Dave began his vocational life as an editor at Prentice Hall in New Jersey. In 1962 he moved to Boston and began his 25 years as a production editor in the College Department at Little, Brown and Co., where he met his future wife, Betsy. Following Little, Brown, he worked as a freelance editor from his home office.
Dave was athletic. He excelled in track and cross country in school and began many years of fencing in college. He loved biking with his family and biked to the train station daily for his commute to Boston.
Life-long joys and interests included sailing on his Pearson Electra, Gambrinus, reading (with a particular interest in the classics), science (especially cosmology), nature walks, birding, classical music, and correct grammar.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betsy (Butterfield) Lynch; his daughter Carolyn Lynch; his son Christopher (Kit) Lynch, daughter-in-law Jennifer Cameron; his sister Lee J. Lynch and her wife Elaine Mulligan Lynch; brother-in-law Robert Butterfield and his wife, Shelley; three nephews: Nathan, Jeffrey, and Jordan Butterfield, and two beloved cats.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. John’s Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, MA 01915; or to Care Dimensions (Hospice), 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923.
