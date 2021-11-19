Father David A. Curran, CICM, died on October 15, in Arlington Virginia, after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Boston on July 15, 1942, the son of the late Daniel and Bertha Curran. David was predeceased by brothers Daniel and Donald and sister Ann.
David grew up in Manchester, where he graduated from Story High School in 1960, before attending Merrimack College. In high school, he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball for four years. Also active in student government, he was a student council representative and President of the Council his senior year. As a junior, he was the American Legion Boys’ State Representative.
In 1963, David joined Missionhurst, CICM, after serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Brattleboro. He made his first vows with the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and was ordained a priest in 1971 in Annandale, Virginia. Father Curran was sent as a missionary to the Dominican Republic in 1972, where he served in different pastoral ministries till 1997. One of the highlights of David’s missionary life was ministering to Haitian sugarcane cutters. He was elected Provincial Supervisor and a member of the CICM Formation Community.
In 1997 David came back to the United States where he served in the Prison Ministry in the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas, and at the Middleton House of Correction in Massachusetts. Father Curran also served as a Chaplain to the Xaverian House in Danvers, Massachusetts.
David will certainly be remembered for his life of service to others and his global ministry. He will also live on in the hearts of countless Manchesterites as he remained close to them throughout his adult life. Many years found him returning to the North Shore for the Fourth of July and the Christmas season. He attended the Fourth parade and summer picnics at a variety of homes as well as holiday parties with families of former classmates and others. On these occasions, with his keen sense of humor, Dave regaled guests with reminiscences of shared experiences in Manchester.
David remained connected to the Sacred Heart Church in Manchester, often delivering sermons as a guest priest when he visited. He was the officiant at both weddings and funerals, never refusing a request from acquaintances.
Each of us who knew David is a better person for having had him in our lives. A humble man of immense talents, he will be remembered for living a life dedicated to service and kindness.