Cynthia “Cyndie” A. Manos

Cynthia “Cyndie” A. (Ridley) Manos, 80, wife of Paul N. Manos passed away at her home in Manchester-by-the-Sea. She was born in Medford, MA on June 6, 1942, the daughter of Jesse and Cornelia (Wennerstrom) Ridley. She attended Manchester Schools and graduated from Story High School.
She was employed with American Mutual Company and later in April of 1986 joined the Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea as Assistant Treasurer. After nearly 34 years of service, she retired in 2019.
Cyndie enjoyed reading, knitting and shopping. She also loved spending time on Singing and White Beaches. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cyndie is survived by her two children, Karen L. Manos of Manchester-by-the-Sea and son Glenn H. Manos and his wife Tracy Young Manos of Topsfield; her grandson, Nicholas J. Manos and his fiancé Meaghan Rondeau of Ipswich; her step grandchildren, Meggie, Garrett and Tristan Young; her nephews, Jeffrey and Jon Manos, her niece, Julie Manos and her grandniece, Jenna Manos Cirella.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish (Sacred Heart Church), 62 School Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m.. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Friday, March 3, from 4-7 p.m.. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Contributions may be made in Cyndie’s memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910.