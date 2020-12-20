Cory Michael Sucharski, 43, a lifelong resident of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday morning, December 15 at Beverly Hospital. Born in Gloucester, he was the beloved son of Kenneth and Sharon (Michael) Sucharski of Manchester-by-the-Sea. He was a graduate of Manchester Memorial and High School as well as a graduate of Stockbridge School and University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
Cory had been employed as a Certified Arborist with Cape Ann Tree, P.H. Lawn Service, Jeffreys Creek Landscape and O’Briens Landscape. He also worked for the Trustees of Reservations, maintaining the grounds of Misery Island.
Cory loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking and especially fishing. He looked forward each year to the Magnolia Fishing Tournament. He also loved boxing and Muay Thai. Cory also had an interest in the family history and enjoyed hearing stories related to the family genealogy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Evan Sucharski of Wenham; his uncle, Father David Michael; his aunt, Mrs. Patricia Ambrose of Gloucester and many cousins. Cory was predeceased by his uncle Paul F. Michael.
A private graveside will be held in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cory’s name may be made to the Friends of Manchester Trees, Inc., P.O. Box 103, Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA 01944. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com