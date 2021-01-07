With heavy hearts, the Gibeley family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Cindy Gibeley.
Her warm heart, witty humor, infectious smile and generous spirit will be deeply missed.
Cindy 58 a resident of Manchester by the Sea, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Lahey Hospital, Burlington due to complications from surgery. She is survived by many and was close to all of them. She was born in Beverly, MA on February 23, 1962 to Robert and Dolores (Cashman) Gibeley.
In recent years, Cindy was happiest when she was visiting with her grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. She found enormous joy in their laughter and they enjoyed her sweet constant smile.
She had a passion for painting, cooking and music. She enjoyed walking around her village and visiting all shops in Manchester by the Sea.
She lovingly cared for her Mother and Father in Topsfield. Earlier in her life she enjoyed an exciting career at North West Airlines.
Cindy was a kind and loving Mother, Sister and Daughter. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cindy is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Laura Gibeley of Beverly, and Leah Gibeley of Amesbury; grandchildren that she adored, Layci Figueroa and Myles Rich; siblings, Estelle Colgan of Cummaciud, Joe Gibeley of Ft. Lauderdale, Jeff Gibeley of Danvers, Wendy Werner of Boxford, Beth Gibeley of Gloucester, Alison Gibeley of Gloucester, Alan Gibeley of Ipswich, Mark Gibeley of Haverhill, Melissa Gibeley of Ipswich, Stephanie Maloney of Topsfield, and Monica Sunderland of Topsfield; as well as 29 nieces and nephews!
A private service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church in Topsfield, followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting Ms. Gibeley’s family with her arrangements.
To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.