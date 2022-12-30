Christine Stewart Corley (Parsons) of Manchester-By-The-Sea died peacefully on November 10th, 2022. Born on April 19, 1943 to Mary and Philip Parsons Sr., she was the youngest of three, adored by her older brothers Edward and Philip, and a gaggle of uncles, aunts, and cousins. Her grandfather doted on her when she was little. He used to compose poetry and whisper it in her ear. She was married to the late Richard Corley, a WWII veteran and former employee of the Town of Manchester.
She was thoughtful, generous, and curious about the world. She had a stubborn Scottish streak, and always kept ice cream in the freezer and a romance novel on the shelf. She had a sharp sense of humor like the rest of the family- never used profanity but always enjoyed a joke of any kind. You’d never hear her speak ill of anyone.
She was an accomplished bird watcher, frequenting Plum Island and traveling further to spot birds with family and friends through the years. She observed close to 600 bird species during nearly four decades of birding.
She attended the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, and later used her skills and savvy as an administrative support specialist at Swampscott High School, making students feel welcome.
When Alzheimer’s crept in, Christy was cared for by a skilled and loving crew including Joanne MacInnis, her wise healthcare proxy, cousin, and dear friend, Jane Metrano, who devoted her nursing skills as well as countless acts of hospitality, Neil Curry who made sure she had dogs to pet and a hot coffee during visits, and Nicole Geddes who went above and beyond in nursing.
She is survived by her brother Philip and his wife Annette, her niece Nina and her family, her nephew Stuart and his wife Angela, and her cousin Joanne and her family. She is deeply missed.
We encourage memorial donations to be made to Care Dimensions, The Alzheimer’s Association, and the National Audubon Society.
A graveside service will be held on April 22, 2023 at 11am in Manchester at Rosedale Cemetery.