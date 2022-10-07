Caroline “Lee” Herter, 91, died peacefully on September 20, after a brief hospital stay. Born in Boston on July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of Edward L. Bigelow and Caroline Fessenden. Lee grew up in Chestnut Hill and spent her formative years at The Chestnut Hill School. She graduated from The Winsor School in Boston and attended Smith College. She married E. Miles Herter in 1951 and settled in Manchester-by-the-Sea where they raised their four children.
Lee built a distinguished record of service to educational institutions and philanthropic causes. She led the Beverly Hospital Auxiliary and then worked in their development office for 15 years. She served St John's Church in many capacities and was actively involved in the North Shore United Way. Anywhere Lee worked, she reliably contributed and gently led by example.
She served as a trustee at both St. George’s School in Newport, RI, and at Winsor School. In 1976 she was elected to the Board of Overseers at Bowdoin College. As one of two women on the board, Lee helped the school navigate its transition to co-education. She was designated Trustee Emerita in 1996 after 20 years of service to the college. In 2013, Bowdoin awarded Lee an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.
Lee was an accomplished athlete and especially enjoyed golf, tennis, and skiing. She was the ladies’ golf champion for four years at Essex County Club between 1963 and 1971. She was an avid Bruins fan, and throughout her life, she was a devoted supporter of her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s activities. She was a fixture in the stands at hundreds of sporting events and seldom missed a play, dance recital, or concert.
Her kindness, generosity of spirit, and bright smile warmed everyone lucky enough to know her. Her home was a refuge, a place to relax and recharge. Whether sharing a story, a laugh, or a little something from her stash of cookies, we all loved being in her company.
Lee was predeceased by Miles, her beloved husband of 61 years. She is survived by her three sons: Miles Herter and Penny of Amherst, David Herter and Lauren of Topsfield, Ned Herter and Nancy of Carlisle, and her daughter, Caroline Winship and Ben of Victor, Idaho. She was dearly loved by her 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Lee also leaves behind a close family friend Bernice Magee and devoted caregivers Jaime Barry and Brenda Leahy.
A memorial service will be held at St John's Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms at 11 am on Friday, October 28. In appreciation of the care Lee received at Beverly Hospital, memorial gifts can be made in Lee's name to the Workforce Advancement Fund, c/o Philanthropy Office, Beverly Hospital, 85 Herrick St, Beverly, MA 01915. Or online: www.giving.beverlyhospital.org (Click on gifts, direct my gift to, select other, then write in "Workforce Advancement Fund, imo Lee Herter".)