Bradley P. Smith, 91, of The Linden at Danvers, formerly of Manchester and Essex, passed away on Thursday, August 26. He was the loving husband of Victoria (Pech) Smith whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
Bradley was born in Truro, Nova Scotia on July 27, 1930, son of the late Kenneth Mark Smith of Roxbury and the late Kathleen (Kelley) Smith of North Attleboro, Mass. He graduated from BC High School and then went to serve with the United States Air Force during the Korean War, honorably discharged in 1954. Bradley then went on to Boston College to receive his bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree in social work. He later worked for many years in the non-profit sector in the Cape Ann area.
Bradley loved Cape Ann and was particularly fond of Charlie’s Place and a regular at the Blue Marlin. He also loved art and was the president of the Patron’s Museum.
In addition to his wife, Victoria, he is survived by his five children, Catherine Xavier and husband Paul of Essex, Bradley Smith and wife Michelle of Penfield, NY, Lisa Anne Whelan of Chandler, AZ, Susan Smith and her spouse Patricia Hanson of Gloucester and Pamela Smith of Cheshire, CT. He was the grandfather of five, Matthew Xavier of Powhattan, VA, Christopher Xavier of Melrose, Casey Marie Whelan of San Tan Valley, AZ, Zachary Smith and Hannah Smith both of Penfield, NY and a great grandfather of two, Rayden and Zander Reyes of San Tan Valley, AZ.
He was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth Mark Smith, Gregory Smith, Arthur Smith, Donald Smith and sister, Elizabeth (Smith) Mullen.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church/Visitation Parish, Manchester, MA 01944. Relatives and friends are cordially invited. All attendees are requested to wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the North Shore Art Association, 11 Pirates Lane, East Gloucester, MA 01930.