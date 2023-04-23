Austin Walls, 29, previously of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2023, as a result of an epileptic seizure. He was living in Triangle, VA, at the time of his passing. He was the beloved son of Janice and David Walls of Manchester, and brother of Evan Walls of Revere, Massachusetts. Austin was raised in Manchester, where he spent most of his life and attended public schools. In addition to his parents and brother, Austin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Despite Austin’s courageous battle with epilepsy that began at the age of 10, he lived a very active life. He loved skiing and enjoyed the mountains of Colorado and New England, especially Sugarloaf, where he spent many winter days with his brother and friends. He could be found riding his mountain bike on the trails around Manchester during summer days and he became a great rider. Austin also enjoyed boating, swimming, and waterskiing at the family’s home on Lake Sunapee with his family and cousins. Austin made many trips with his family to places such as Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, and trips to amusements parks, where he could be found riding the biggest roller coasters.
Austin was a movie buff and could tell you all the details of the Star Wars movies, the Trilogy of the Rings, Marvel superheroes and others. He couldn’t drive, due to his epilepsy, but he had a love of cars and he could tell you the details about many exotic vehicles. He was his own man and could be opinionated at times, but he was also charming and insightful. Conversation with him was engaging and colorful as he shared his insight on movies, cars, or the best way to cook a steak.
Austin’s journey through life took him to many places for a time, including California, Florida, Virginia, and Georgia. In each place, Austin made many friends who he continued to keep in touch with. We will treasure the stories and the many people who looked out for him in each of these places.
A celebration of life will be held on June 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Chowder House, at 17 Tuck’s Point Road, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England (EFNE), 650 Suffolk St. #405, Lowell, MA 01854, in memory of Austin Walls, where a special fund is being established to support young adults who struggle with epilepsy.