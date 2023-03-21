Arthur H. McCoy Sr.

Arthur “Big Art” H. McCoy Sr., 82, of Punta Gorda, Fl. died peacefully on March 8 surrounded by family. He was born in Billerica, Massachusetts. on October 21, 1940, son of the late Allen C. Sr and Clarice (Switzer) McCoy. Arthur grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea and graduated from Story High School in 1958.
He served in the US. Coast Guard as a Damage Controlman and at the time of his discharge, he was awarded with the Coast Guard Medal of Good Conduct.
Following his military service, he worked at the United Shoe Machinery Corp. in Beverly and then for A. B. Dick Co. in Waltham, both in Massachusetts.
Arthur and his wife Marcia moved to Hamilton in 1964 where he was very involved in youth sports. He was a fixture at the town’s athletic fields coaching local boys and girls along his own children, Art Jr and Betsy.
In 1986 Arthur and Marcia move to Punta Gorda, Florida and the children followed a couple years later. In Florida, he joined the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office until his retirement in 2004.
As a grandfather, he continued his coaching passion with his grandchildren.
And in retirement, he could be found out in “the shed” reading a crime novel, smoking a good cigar, or building a wooden model ship.
On Sundays during NFL season, it was all about his beloved “N. Y. Football Giants”. Almost never missing a game and having daily conversations with his brother, Craige (“Cracker”) about what the team should do next.
He is survived by his two children, Arthur H. McCoy Jr. his wife Michelle, and Betsy McCoy, both of Florida.
Proud grandfather of Katelyn Hamsharie and her husband Samir, Joshua McCoy, and Matthew McCoy, all of Florida.
Proud great-grandfather of Emma and Ezra McCoy, Olivia, and Charlie Kate Hamsharie, all of Florida.
Also survived by his two brothers, Laurie McCoy, Allen C. Jr, and his wife Mary, both of Manchester.
Nephews, Mark McCoy and his wife Heather, Kevin McCoy and his wife Denise, Chris McCoy and his wife Wendy, Scott McCoy, and Steven McCoy.
Arthur was predeceased by his beloved wife Marcia (Imbeault) McCoy and sisters-in-law, Joan MacLean, and Virginia “Ginny” McCoy.
Married in April of 2002 Arthur is also survived by his wife Violet McCoy, two stepsons, Robert Gill and his partner Chris Simmons, Richard Gill, and his wife Sally as well as grandchildren, Robert and Addilyn Jo Gill.
Celebration of Life to be announced later by the family.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Tidewell Hospice Foundation, 1144 Veronica St. Port Charlotte, FL, 33952.