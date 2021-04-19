On Wednesday, April 14, Ann L. Nicol, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 84. Ann was born on December 19, 1936 in Arlington, Massachusetts to Frederick and Dorothy Rosenberger. She grew up in Lexington and attended the University of Maine Orono, graduating with a degree in education. On June 21, 1958, she married Charles B. Nicol. They raised one son, Stephen, and three daughters, Cathleen, Jennifer and Suzanne. She taught grade school in many locations, but her longest tenure was in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Ann was a woman of immense joy. She loved the beach and believed the sea was best appreciated from a beach chair. She adored her adopted home of Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts, from the moment she stumbled upon it in a snowstorm. She loved teaching the children of Gloucester and she loved her summers at the Manchester Bath and Tennis club. But, what Ann loved most was her friends and family. As an only child, she relished the opportunity to adopt her husband’s five siblings and extended family. She had a wide circle of friends who adored her for her kindness and grace. Ann was a wonderful and wise mother to her four children. Her husband of 63 years was her best friend and the love of her life. Ann is survived by her husband Charles, her four children, Stephen and his wife Motoko, Cathleen, Jennifer and Suzanne and her husband Pablo and her three grandchildren, Brady, Jamie and Sonia. The family will be planning a memorial service when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ann can be made online
viahttps://www.bidmc.org/give or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center" with "Ann Nicol/BreastCancer Center Fund" on the memo line. Contributions can be mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Avenue (OV), Boston, MA 02215.