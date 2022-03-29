André A. Laus, age 81 of Monmouth, ME, passed away February 13 in Burlington, MA after a noble fight with cancer. André leaves behind his wife Helen of 64 years; his son Christopher Laus (wife Lisa) and daughters Lisa DiMonte (husband Tony) and Jennifer Anderson (husband Jeff), along with five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
André was born on September 2, 1940 to Jacques and Virginia (Meyer) Laus and grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea. He attended St. John’s Prep and graduated in the class of ’58, where he forged life-long friendships and memories; including annual class reunions. That same year André married his childhood sweetheart Helen, and they started a family the following year. After three children and almost 10 years of night school at Northeastern, André graduated with a BA. The family then moved to Chicago where André graduated with an MBA from the University of Chicago.
In Chicago, and later Detroit, André moved quickly through the executive ranks of the automotive parts business, eventually serving as CEO/COO of numerous companies. The Great Lakes region surrounding Chicago and Detroit provided André the opportunity to continue with his love of sailing. He enjoyed many years racing off the city skyline of Chicago and sailing his catamaran off the sand dunes of western Michigan.
In the 1980’s, the automotive business brought André and Helen to Rhode Island, where André continued his passion for ocean sailing with vigor. This included cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and New England, as well as ocean racing to Halifax and Bermuda.
In Rhode Island, André reconnected with his New England roots. He served as a trustee of Northeastern University’s Co-Op program, Chairman of National Commission of co-op which had afforded him the springboard to a successful career. Later, André started his own consulting business which he merged with a larger outfit in Boston. In his retirement years, André and Helen renovated a summer home in Maine and enjoyed boating and quiet summer days.
In remembrance of André’s commitment to education, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the grant he founded. The Spirit Scholarship was established by André Laus in 2002 to support financial need students studying at University College (now Northeastern's College of Professional Studies) who demonstrate strength of character, and dedication to their academic studies.
André will be missed greatly and remembered always.