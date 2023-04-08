Alison “Ali” Crocker

Alison Crocker, 58, of Topsfield, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on March 29 with her husband of 24 years, U. Haskell Crocker, at her side.
Born and raised in Vernon, CT, Alison was a 1982 graduate of Vernon-Rockville High School and completed her undergraduate business degree in 1986 at Bryant University, Smithville, RI. She began her finance career at the Fidelity Investor Center in Boston, before moving into a leadership sales position at the Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, which she left in 2001 following the birth of her son to concentrate her time on family life. Over the years, she volunteered for the Essex County Community Foundation and the Peabody Essex Museum.
Having experienced a long battle with the effects of chronic Lyme Disease, Ali found great relief from Lyme Magnetic Protocol (LMP), a form of Biomagnetic pair therapy. Her recovery path inspired her to train with leading experts in biomagnetism and holistic health and become a dedicated LMP practitioner in 2016, often working with traditional medical professionals to support her client's efforts. It gave her great pleasure to help others regain their health and vitality.
Alison had a lifelong passion for horses and always had horses on her farm in Topsfield. She was an active rider and member of the Hunt Committee with the Myopia Hunt for many years. Ali took pleasure whenever possible in local cross-country hacks, horse shows, and seasonal rides on Crane’s Beach with family and friends.
Her son, E. Pearce Crocker, and husband Haskell were the true joys of her life. Ali was fiercely devoted to and proud of Pearce’s many talents and accomplishments. She relished time with her two men, whether traveling, hiking the trails of Acadia National Park, sailing, skiing, or lounging quietly at home with a pair of Siamese cats in her lap. To her friends, she was deeply loyal and honest with her feelings and love.
In addition to Haskell, Pearce, and her beloved animals, Montrachet, Howie, Raja, and Tao, Alison is survived by her sisters, Lauren McCusker of New Canaan, CT, and Marilee Nagy and her husband Tim Nagy of Gahanna, OH. As well, she leaves her sisters-in-law, Heather Faris and her husband Rob Faris and Edith Crocker; her nieces, Claudia Deeley, Willa Deeley, and Tatiana Faris; and her nephew, Kai Faris, and his wife Kelly Boylan.
A memorial service in honor of Alison’s life will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Hale Street, Beverly Farms at 11 a.m. on April 28. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New England Equine Rescue – North, 52 Ash Street, West Newbury, MA 01985 or www.neernorth.org.