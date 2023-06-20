Alice C. (Bell) Strangman, 94, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, passed away Saturday, June 17, at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Beverly, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lucy (Fisk) Bell. She was the loving wife of the late Lester Strangman, with whom she shared 66 years of wonderful marriage before his passing.
Growing up in Manchester, Alice was the oldest of four children.
Anyone who had the joy of spending time with Alice knew that she loved putting on a pair of dancing shoes or having some tea with close friends and family. When she wasn’t doing that, you’d find her and her green thumb in the garden.
Alice and Lester traveled the world taking cruises to just about everywhere. Something that all of us will never forget was their annual tradition of hosting the Fourth of July. Family and friends would gather at their home to enjoy Lester’s burgers and Alice’s stash of snacks, treats, and ice cream!
Alice is survived by son Richard Strangman of Merrimack; daughters, Nancy Gonthier and her husband Claude of Amesbury and Diane Collens of Manchester-by-the-Sea; two sisters, Annette Gauthier of Magnolia and Marjorie Landry of Ipswich; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Robert, Angela, Anthony, Thomas, David, Josiah, Justin and Brittany; and 16 great grandchildren, Julia, Anna Lee, Claire, Bradley, Cameron, Cassius, Lydia, Jacob, Kira, Grayson Lora, Reya, JR, Lily, Jack, Evi and Penelope. She was predeceased by her brother, Gordon Bell, Jr.
Her funeral service will be celebrated at First Parish Church Congregational, 10 Central St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, Thursday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.