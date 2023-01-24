Alec W.F. McDiarmid, 43 of Manchester-by-the-Sea passed away Wednesday January 12 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness. Son of Jacqueline (Cool) and the late William McDiarmid, Alec was raised in Manchester and attended Manchester High School.
Alec’s adventurous spirit brought him to attend diver’s academy, allowing him to pursue a career as an underwater welder in Rhode Island. Alec enjoyed reading, personal fitness, yoga and meditation.
Alec is survived by his mother Jacqueline (Cool) McDiarmid as well as; his sister Deirdre McDiarmid of Manchester-by-the-Sea; his brother Cameron McDiarmid and his wife Sequoia of Gloucester; his aunt Elaine and uncle Toby Nichols of Manchester-by-the-Sea; his uncle Douglas Cool of Manchester-by-the-Sea; his uncle Robert and aunt Kathy McDiarmid of Manchester-by-the-sea; his nephew William McDiarmid of Gloucester; his niece Lilly McDiarmid of Gloucester; and his cousins John and Jeff Gilson, Alexander and Elizabeth Nichols, Jonathan and Alyssa McDiarmid, and Scott Cool. He was predeceased by his Father William as well as; his grandparents Robert and Marsha (Tenney) McDiarmid and Frederick and Pearl (Mason) Cool.
Services for Alec will be held privately at the family’s request. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street Beverly. Memorial contributions in Alec’s name may be made to The ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate or to a local shelter of your choosing.